About Carers Learning Group

A training course for Carers of people living with dementia; to learn about the condition, coping as a Carer, support available, communication, and behaviours. Courses are held throughout the year, and comprise of four, 3 hr weekly sessions. The 'Carers Learning Group' is an educational programme for family carers of people with dementia. The course is facilitated by two staff members and equips carers with strategies for dealing with situations they may find challenging.