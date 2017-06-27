Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Carers Learning Group

Coldharbour Road, Northfleet, Gravesend, Kent,
DA11 8AE
01474 533990
www.alz-dem.org
info@alz-dem.org

About Carers Learning Group

A training course for Carers of people living with dementia; to learn about the condition, coping as a Carer, support available, communication, and behaviours. Courses are held throughout the year, and comprise of four, 3 hr weekly sessions. The 'Carers Learning Group' is an educational programme for family carers of people with dementia. The course is facilitated by two staff members and equips carers with strategies for dealing with situations they may find challenging.

Who runs this service

  • Alzheimer's and Dementia Support Services (ADSS)

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone who is caring for someone living with dementia.
  • None

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
