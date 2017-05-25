Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Caring with Confidence

Unit 98A Blackpole Trading Estate West, Worcester, Worcestershire,
WR3 8TJ
0300 012 4272
www.carersworcs.org.uk
wrothwell@carersworcs.org.uk

About Caring with Confidence

The aim of Caring with Confidence is exactly what it says: it is about building confidence to deal with the day-to-day stresses, problems and frustrations of being a carer. There are 12 individual sessions run fortnighly for three hours. Each focuses on a different aspect of caring. The programme encourages carers consider their own needs, health and well-being and potential resources. It is also about the shared experience of being a carer and are successful in reducing the isolation that many carers feel. Each session stands alone, but attending many helps to build a portfolio of information. Sessions were designed and tested by carers for carers. Carers report many benefits to attending Caring with Confidence.

Who runs this service

  • Worcestershire Association of Carers

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Unpaid adult carers in Worcestershire

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
