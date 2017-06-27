Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Unit 7 Smalls Yard Dellers Wharf, Taunton, Somerset,
TA1 1NU
01823 274627
www.carefocussw.co.uk
enquiries@carefocussw.co.uk

About Dementia Awareness Training

This training course is open to all individuals, groups, communities and organisations. It is a three-hour workshop that will offer individuals the opportunity to increase their understanding of dementia and live well. The course will cover: the terms dementia and its types; signs, symptoms and impact; strategies for supporting individuals with dementia; communication; consideration of behaviours and the reasons for these; how to empower individuals.

Who runs this service

  • Care Focus (South West) CIC

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • All individuals, groups, communities and organisations

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
