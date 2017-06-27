This training course is open to all individuals, groups, communities and organisations. It is a three-hour workshop that will offer individuals the opportunity to increase their understanding of dementia and live well. The course will cover: the terms dementia and its types; signs, symptoms and impact; strategies for supporting individuals with dementia; communication; consideration of behaviours and the reasons for these; how to empower individuals.
