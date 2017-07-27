Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

House of Memories family carer workshop

Museum of Liverpool Pier Head, Liverpool, Merseyside,
L2 2JH
0151 478 4240
www.liverpoolmuseums.org.uk/houseofmemories
learning@liverpoolmuseums.org.uk

About House of Memories family carer workshop

Museum of Liverpool is inviting carers, family members, friends and community volunteers whose life has been touched by dementia to find out more about dementia and the resources and activities the Museum can provide to support people and their loved ones. The session will provide carers with a number of practical approaches to enhancing communication and building positive meaningful relationships, including an opportunity to try our innovative My House of Memories app, learn about how to manage at home and find out about the range of dementia-friendly activities at the museum.

Who runs this service

  • National Museums Liverpool

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Family carers and community volunteers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/07/17 to 14/09/17

Alzheimer's Society
