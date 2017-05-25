Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Training for Informal Caregivers: Dementia

Training Academy 10 Falcon Way, Belfast,
BT12 6SQ
028 9073 5273
www.3fivetwotraining.com/course/Dementia_Training_for_Informal_Caregivers
dementia@3fivetwo.com

About Training for Informal Caregivers: Dementia

These workshops are free to attend and 3fivetwo Training Academy would like to share their knowledge and expertise, by providing up to date useful resources and local information that will help and support people when they are caring for a person with a dementia. The 2 hour workshops will run over 6 weeks and topics include: what is dementia?, legal and financial issues, learning to manage, communication, personal care and well-being and local support services.

Who runs this service

  • 3fivetwo Training Academy

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Informal caregivers
  • Residents of the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust area

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
