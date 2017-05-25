About Training for Informal Caregivers: Dementia

These workshops are free to attend and 3fivetwo Training Academy would like to share their knowledge and expertise, by providing up to date useful resources and local information that will help and support people when they are caring for a person with a dementia. The 2 hour workshops will run over 6 weeks and topics include: what is dementia?, legal and financial issues, learning to manage, communication, personal care and well-being and local support services.