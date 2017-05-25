Understanding dementia for carers is a course specifically designed for carers. Caring for a family member or friend with dementia can be a rewarding and fulfilling experience. However, it can also be stressful, tiring and isolating at times. Caring and Understanding Dementia gives carers a safe space to discuss these issues, to share information and knowledge and to learn new skills. Sessions cover: What is dementia?; Communication and engagement skills; Resources for people with dementia and their carers; and Coping strategies and stress management. The courses are run at different locations. Please call for more information.
Support group
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17