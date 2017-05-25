Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Understanding dementia for carers course

The Carers Centre Bristol & South Gloucestershire Gill Avenue, Bristol, Somerset,
BS16 2QQ
0117 958 9988
www.carerssupportcentre.org.uk
training@carerssupportcentre.org.uk

About Understanding dementia for carers course

Understanding dementia for carers is a course specifically designed for carers. Caring for a family member or friend with dementia can be a rewarding and fulfilling experience. However, it can also be stressful, tiring and isolating at times. Caring and Understanding Dementia gives carers a safe space to discuss these issues, to share information and knowledge and to learn new skills. Sessions cover: What is dementia?; Communication and engagement skills; Resources for people with dementia and their carers; and Coping strategies and stress management. The courses are run at different locations. Please call for more information.

Who runs this service

  • The Carers Support Centre Bristol & South Gloucestershire

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Unpaid carers
  • Carers caring for someone in Bristol and South Gloucestershire

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
