Support group

Wellness Group

49 Silverdale Road Arnside, Carnforth, Cumbria,
LA5 0AL
07771 682378
www.dignityindementia.org/
info@dignityindementia.org

About Wellness Group

Dignity in Dementia works with families, to educate and inspire, so that they are able to respond confidently and positively to their relatives living with dementia in a way that maintains and enhances the dignity of both parties. They provide free to attend ten hour training sessions (5 x 2 hours) at different locations in the South Lakes and stand alone two hour sessions across the Cumbria. They can also can provide bespoke training for family units with ongoing support at a charge.

Who runs this service

  • Dignity in Dementia

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Family carers of people living with dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
