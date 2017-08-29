About Wellness Group

Dignity in Dementia works with families, to educate and inspire, so that they are able to respond confidently and positively to their relatives living with dementia in a way that maintains and enhances the dignity of both parties. They provide free to attend ten hour training sessions (5 x 2 hours) at different locations in the South Lakes and stand alone two hour sessions across the Cumbria. They can also can provide bespoke training for family units with ongoing support at a charge.