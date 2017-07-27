Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Wellness Recovery Action Plan (WRAP) for Carers - Newhaven

Hillcrest Centre Bay Vue Road, Newhaven, East Sussex,
BN9 9LH
07507 734370
www.coastalwellbeing.co.uk/wrap-for-carers/
lucy@coastalwellbeing.co.uk

About Wellness Recovery Action Plan (WRAP) for Carers - Newhaven

WRAP stands for Wellness Recovery Action Plan . WRAP is a simple, structured, self-management tool. WRAP courses for carers will provide the opportunity to explore safe and simple tools that you can be used to maintain well-being and support when a person is facing challenges. WRAP provides a framework which can support a person in every part of their life.

Who runs this service

  • Coastal Wellbeing

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Carers
  • Residents of East Sussex

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


