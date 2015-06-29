Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Caring Alternatives Gibfield Office

Gibfield Enterprise Centre, 1 Gibfield Park, Gibfield Park Avenue, Atherton,
M46 0SU
01942 871469
www.caringalternatives.co.uk

Local authority

  • Wigan

Who runs this service

  • Caring Alternatives Limited

Registered manager

Margaret Swanson

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
