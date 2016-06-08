Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Caritas Care Limited - 218 Tulketh Road

218 Tulketh Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston,
PR2 1ES
01772 732313
www.caritascare.org.uk

Local authority

  • Lancashire

Who runs this service

  • Caritas Care Limited

Registered manager

Martin Layton

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
