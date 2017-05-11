Built around 1900 as a family home, Carleton Court was, for many years, the Christ Church Vicarage. This family home, with many original features, has been extensively refurbished to provide comfortable accommodation for up to 24 residents on the outskirts of the market town of Skipton. Residents and staff are encouraged to involve themselves in a varied programme of social activities both in and out of the home. Residents are encouraged to maintain active contact with the church of their choice. They can also bring any small furnishings and objects to personalise their rooms. There is a sun lounge, two dining rooms, a reception hall with sweeping staircase, as well as specially designed bathrooms, en suite rooms and an eight-person lift.

