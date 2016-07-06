Carr Gate is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing, residential, respite and end of life care within easy reach of Wakefield and the M1. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system, while some have views across the garden. There_s a GP service, mobile hairdresser, and small pets are allowed. The home has a minibus for visiting local places of interest including the library and parks. Organised activities include bingo, arts and crafts, professional entertainers, music therapy, local school performances and shows and themed days. Garden enthusiasts have access to the greenhouse and they can also help to keep the outdoor area looking good.

