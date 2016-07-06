Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Carr Gate

Lawns Lane, Carr Gate, Wakefield,
WF2 0QU
01924 828105
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/carr-gate/

About Carr Gate

Carr Gate is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing, residential, respite and end of life care within easy reach of Wakefield and the M1. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system, while some have views across the garden. There_s a GP service, mobile hairdresser, and small pets are allowed. The home has a minibus for visiting local places of interest including the library and parks. Organised activities include bingo, arts and crafts, professional entertainers, music therapy, local school performances and shows and themed days. Garden enthusiasts have access to the greenhouse and they can also help to keep the outdoor area looking good.

Accommodation

  • 65Residents
  • 49Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 16Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Wakefield

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Emerly Gumbura

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

