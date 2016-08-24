Carrington Court is a purpose-built home offering nursing care in a residential area next to a primary school in Hindley near Wigan. All bedrooms have en suite facilities, are wheelchair friendly and have TV points and a nurse call system. There_s a GP service, mobile hairdresser, and small pets are allowed. The home has close links with its local community, and residents go on regular outings to the beach, local parks, pub lunches and shops. Organised activities include gardening, professional entertainment, music therapy, gentle exercise, flower arranging, pet therapy, coffee mornings and a cinema. The garden has a relaxing water feature and summerhouse.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.