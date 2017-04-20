Carrington House is a purpose-built residential home situated near the centre of Wincanton in the heart of rural Somerset. Located near to shops, cafes, the library, and other local amenities, the home maintains close relationships with the local community. Carrington House is furnished to a high standard throughout, and all bedrooms are fitted with a nurse call system. Accommodation consists of single rooms, although shared accommodation may be available on request. Lift access is available to all parts of the home. Residents and their guests are welcome to use the cosy communal seating areas, lounges and well-appointed dining area. Gardens and a patio area provide a pleasant, safe seating area for residents and visitors to enjoy. A daily activities programme is tailored to suit residents' interests and abilities, and residents are invited to regular outings, visiting local beauty spots and places of interest.

