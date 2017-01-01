Cartref Annwyl Fan is a purpose-built care home in a rural location on the edge of Betws, Ammanford. The home delivers residential, nursing and dementia care and also offers nutritious meals prepared by their chef, who won the Excellence in Catering award at the 2015 Wales Care Awards. Cartref Annwyl Fan operates a relationship-centred care approach, designed to promote active and independent living for all residents according to their needs and preferences. Each resident, with support from their family, is encouraged to fill in an _About Me_ booklet, which is an opportunity for residents to talk about their likes and dislikes, hobbies and interests and anything else that helps to tailor care and activities to their individual needs and preferences.

