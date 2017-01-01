Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Cartref Annwyl Fan Care Home

Woodlands Park, Colonel Road, Betws, Ammanford, Carmarthenshire,
SA18 2HW
01269 592447

About Cartref Annwyl Fan Care Home

Cartref Annwyl Fan is a purpose-built care home in a rural location on the edge of Betws, Ammanford. The home delivers residential, nursing and dementia care and also offers nutritious meals prepared by their chef, who won the Excellence in Catering award at the 2015 Wales Care Awards. Cartref Annwyl Fan operates a relationship-centred care approach, designed to promote active and independent living for all residents according to their needs and preferences. Each resident, with support from their family, is encouraged to fill in an _About Me_ booklet, which is an opportunity for residents to talk about their likes and dislikes, hobbies and interests and anything else that helps to tailor care and activities to their individual needs and preferences.

Accommodation

  • 66Residents
  • 66Single rooms with en suite WC

Who runs this service

  • Hallmark Care Homes (Ammanford) Ltd

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
