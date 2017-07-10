Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

CASA Liverpool

Unit 1D, Newton Court, Wavertree Technology Park, Liverpool,
L13 1EJ
0151 440 2140

Local authority

  • Liverpool

Who runs this service

  • Knowsley Home Care Associates Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017