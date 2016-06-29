Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Cascade Supported Living

235-237 Queens Terrace, Queens Street, Withernsea,
HU19 2HH
01964 613168
www.cascade-care.com

Local authority

  • East Riding of Yorkshire

Who runs this service

  • Cascade Living Solutions Limited

Registered manager

Pamela Nicholson

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
