Castle Gardens is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing, residential and end of life care in the coastal town of Invergordon near the A9. It has picturesque views of the surrounding countryside and all bedrooms have en suite facilities, are wheelchair friendly and have TV points and a nurse call system. There_s a GP service, mobile hairdresser, and small pets are allowed, while visitors can make drinks in the kitchenette. Organised activities include arts and crafts, baking, quizzes, animal visits, musical events, church services and trips out in the home_s minibus. There is a mature garden, with views over the nearby woodland and garden enthusiasts have access to the greenhouse and potting shed where they can help keep the vegetable and herb gardens looking good.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.