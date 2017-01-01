Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Castle View Nursing Home

200 Castlegreen Street, Dumbarton,
G82 1JU
01389 764700

About Castle View Nursing Home

Castle View Care Home is a purpose-built home offering dementia and nursing care and care to young people with physical disabilities in a quiet part of Dumbarton, near the A82. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system and some have views across the garden. There_s a GP service, mobile hairdresser, and small pets are allowed by arrangement. Organised activities include animal therapy, arts and crafts, quizzes, gardening and performances by entertainers. There is a lawned garden with an open and secure patio area complete with comfortable seating.

Accommodation

  • 60Residents
  • 60Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • West Dunbartonshire

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
