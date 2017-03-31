Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Catherine House General Nursing Home

Cork Street, Frome,
BA11 1BL
01373 451455
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/catherine-house/

About Catherine House General Nursing Home

Catherine House is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing, residential and respite care in the centre of Frome, near the A36. All bedrooms have en suite facilities, are wheelchair friendly, have TV aerial points and a nurse call system, while some have garden views. There_s a GP service, visits by a hairdresser, chiropodists and alternative therapists, a cinema room and a function room. Organised activities include a regular church service, arts and crafts, animal visits, musical events and reminiscence therapy, as well as outings to local attractions. Residents can enjoy a gazebo, complete with comfortable seating that provides a shaded area during the summer months, as well as a garden with a seating area and a lawn area with trees and shrubs for a relaxing, secluded environment.

Accommodation

  • 62Residents
  • 62Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Somerset

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Jane Reynolds

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
