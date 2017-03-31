Catherine House is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing, residential and respite care in the centre of Frome, near the A36. All bedrooms have en suite facilities, are wheelchair friendly, have TV aerial points and a nurse call system, while some have garden views. There_s a GP service, visits by a hairdresser, chiropodists and alternative therapists, a cinema room and a function room. Organised activities include a regular church service, arts and crafts, animal visits, musical events and reminiscence therapy, as well as outings to local attractions. Residents can enjoy a gazebo, complete with comfortable seating that provides a shaded area during the summer months, as well as a garden with a seating area and a lawn area with trees and shrubs for a relaxing, secluded environment.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.