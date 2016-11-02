Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Caxton Recruiting Services Ltd

Unit 4, 37-39 Western Road, Mitcham,
CR4 3ED
020 8646 1637

Local authority

  • Merton

Who runs this service

  • Caxton Recruiting Services Ltd

Registered manager

Gladys Lemoh

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
