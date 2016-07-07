Situated in the tranquil village of Harefield, Cedar House is a purpose-built home offering dementia and nursing care near Denham, close to the M25. All bedrooms have en suite facilities and are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system, and some have views across the garden. Residents can enjoy gardening, arts and crafts, baking, quizzes, animal visits, church services and musical events. There is an attractive courtyard garden with a patio area complete with comfortable seating. The home has a GP service, mobile hairdresser, chiropodist and other therapists, a library service and small pets are allowed.

