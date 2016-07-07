Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Cedar House

39 High Street, Harefield,
UB9 6EB
01895 820700
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/cedar-house/

About Cedar House

Situated in the tranquil village of Harefield, Cedar House is a purpose-built home offering dementia and nursing care near Denham, close to the M25. All bedrooms have en suite facilities and are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system, and some have views across the garden. Residents can enjoy gardening, arts and crafts, baking, quizzes, animal visits, church services and musical events. There is an attractive courtyard garden with a patio area complete with comfortable seating. The home has a GP service, mobile hairdresser, chiropodist and other therapists, a library service and small pets are allowed.

Accommodation

  • 42Residents
  • 42Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Hillingdon

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Amanda Blackmun

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

