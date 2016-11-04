Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

CHADD Supported Independent Living Services

98-99 Dixons Green Rd, Dudley,
DY2 7DJ
01384 456465
www.chadd.org.uk

Local authority

  • Dudley

Who runs this service

  • Churches Housing Association Of Dudley and District Limited

Registered manager

Lynda Morgan

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
