Chapel Level is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing and residential care on the outskirts of Kirkcaldy, Fife, near the A92. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. The home has its own minibus for trips to local attractions and also offers gardening and animal therapy as well as a courtyard garden where garden enthusiasts can enjoy helping to keep the vegetable and herb garden looking good. The home has a GP service, mobile hairdresser as well as chiropody and podiatrist visits, as well as a kitchenette for visitors to make drinks.

