Chaseview is a purpose-built home providing dementia, nursing and end of life care in Burntwood, near Cannock and Lichfield and close to the M6. All bedrooms have en suite facilities and are wheelchair friendly, with a nurse call system. There_s a GP service, and regular visits from a hairdresser, chiropodist and other therapists. The entertainment room is a great place to pursue hobbies and interests, and organised activities include board games, gardening club, arts and crafts, quizzes, animal visits and school performances. The home also has two cinema rooms showing new and old movies complete with popcorn and confectionary. There are lawned gardens and enclosed courtyard areas with comfortable seating.

