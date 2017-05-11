Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Chenai Holistic Home Care Agency Ltd

London East UK Business and Technical Park, Rainham Road, South Dagenham, Essex,
RM10 7XS
020 3773 2728

Local authority

  • Barking & Dagenham

Who runs this service

  • Chenai Holistic Home Care Agency Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
