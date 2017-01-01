Located in a quiet location with good transport links on the outskirts of Caldicot in Monmouthshire, Cherry Tree is a purpose-built care home providing residential and nursing. The care home team provides relationship-centred care, with the needs and preferences of residents always at the centre. They aim to support residents to continue to do the things they_ve always enjoyed and even experience new hobbies and interests, helping them to lead an active and independent life.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.