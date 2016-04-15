Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Cheshire Rural Care

Unit 2E Regents Park, 129 London Road, Nantwich,
CW5 6LW
07745 648035

Local authority

  • Cheshire East

Who runs this service

  • Mrs Abigail Mary Summerhill

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
