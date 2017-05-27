Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Choice Supported Living '' East

Linden House, Lime Walk, Bracknell,
RG12 9DY
020 3195 0146
www.excelsupportservices.com

Local authority

  • Bracknell Forest

Who runs this service

  • Community Homes of Intensive Care and Education Limited

Registered manager

Hayley Holland

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
