Nursing home

Chorlton Place Nursing Home

290 Wilbraham Road, Chorlton, Manchester,
M16 8LT
0161 882 0102
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/chorlton-place/

About Chorlton Place Nursing Home

Chorlton Place in Chorlton, Manchester, is a purpose-built home offering nursing, residential, respite and end of life care, not far from the M60. All bedrooms have en suite facilities and are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. There_s a GP service, plus regular visits from a mobile hairdresser. An activities co-ordinator runs sessions such as arts and crafts, baking, quizzes, musical events, gentle exercise, gardening and a weekly church service. There_s a large garden where green-fingered enthusiasts can enjoy helping to keep the outdoor area looking good, plus an open and secure patio area complete with comfortable seating.

Accommodation

  • 48Residents
  • 48Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Manchester

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Jane Swift

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
