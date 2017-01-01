Church View is a purpose-built home offering dementia, residential and respite care in Caerphilly, near the M4. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities, all are wheelchair friendly, have TV points and a nurse call system and some have views across the garden. The home has a GP service, a hairdressing salon, chiropody and alternative therapy available plus a bar service and a mobile shop selling toiletries and confectionary. It organised sessions such as arts and crafts. Baking, quizzes, animal visits, themed cuisine, musical events and church services. Residents enjoy regular outings to local places of interest including the library, parks and the museum. A conservatory opens out onto a secure patio area to provide a place of tranquillity in the garden

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.