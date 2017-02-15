Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Cintre Reachout

2nd Floor, 68 Westbury Hill, Bristol,
BS9 3AA
0117 924 4654
www.cintre.org

Local authority

  • Bristol

Who runs this service

  • Cintre

Registered manager

Rachel Hoskins

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
