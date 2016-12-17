Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Claremont Nursing Home

Claremont House and Lodge, 20a Yarmouth Road, Caister-on-Sea, Great Yarmouth,
NR30 5AA
01493 377041
www.healthcarehomes.co.uk

About Claremont Nursing Home

Claremont House is a purpose-built, single storey home that opened in 1996 at Caister-on-Sea conveniently near to a range of shops and amenities. It has a specialist dementia unit as well as a nursing home. It offers a choice of en suite single and double rooms. Although all rooms are fully furnished, residents are encouraged to bring with them items of furniture and personal effects so that their room can become an individual retreat. Regular trips are organised to the local shops, theatre, etc, allowing everyone to benefit from the fresh sea air of the nearby coastline.

Accommodation

  • 52Residents
  • 48Single rooms without en suite WC
  • 2Shared rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Norfolk

Who runs this service

  • Healthcare Homes Group Limited

Registered manager

Christine Morgan

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
