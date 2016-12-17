Claremont House is a purpose-built, single storey home that opened in 1996 at Caister-on-Sea conveniently near to a range of shops and amenities. It has a specialist dementia unit as well as a nursing home. It offers a choice of en suite single and double rooms. Although all rooms are fully furnished, residents are encouraged to bring with them items of furniture and personal effects so that their room can become an individual retreat. Regular trips are organised to the local shops, theatre, etc, allowing everyone to benefit from the fresh sea air of the nearby coastline.

