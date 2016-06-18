Clarendon Hall is a purpose-built home offering nursing, residential and end of life care along with specialist care for young people with disabilities in a residential area of Grimsby, near the M180. Many bedrooms have en suite or washroom facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. There are quiet lounges and an entertainment room to pursue hobbies and socialise. Organised events include arts and crafts, quizzes, animal therapy. Residents can also help to keep the outdoor area smart, or just enjoy it from the patio area. The home also has a GP service, mobile hairdresser and offers chiropody and alternative therapies.

