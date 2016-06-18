Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Clarendon Hall Care Home

19 Church Avenue, Humberston, Grimsby,
DN36 4DA
01472 210249
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/clarendon-hall/

About Clarendon Hall Care Home

Clarendon Hall is a purpose-built home offering nursing, residential and end of life care along with specialist care for young people with disabilities in a residential area of Grimsby, near the M180. Many bedrooms have en suite or washroom facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. There are quiet lounges and an entertainment room to pursue hobbies and socialise. Organised events include arts and crafts, quizzes, animal therapy. Residents can also help to keep the outdoor area smart, or just enjoy it from the patio area. The home also has a GP service, mobile hairdresser and offers chiropody and alternative therapies.

Accommodation

  • 48Residents
  • 20Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 28Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • North East Lincolnshire

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Nicola Walker

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
