Domiciliary care

Clarity Health Care and Agency Services LTD

13 Moelwyn Drive, Rivacre, Ellesmere Port,
CH66 1TY
0151 356 8928

Local authority

  • Cheshire West and Chester

Who runs this service

  • Clarity Healthcare and Agency Services Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
