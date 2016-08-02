Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Classique Care Services Limited

The Lansdowne Building, 2 Lansdowne Road, Croydon,
CR9 2ER
020 8936 7603
www.classiquecare.com

Local authority

  • Croydon

Who runs this service

  • Classique Care Services Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
