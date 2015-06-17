Claydon House is a double-fronted Victorian house with 45 bedrooms, providing residential and nursing care, while a purpose-built extension provides specialist dementia support. This combination of nursing and dementia care in one location ensures that residents' changing care requirements can be catered for, without the need to move to a different service. Each floor has its own lounge and kitchenette with views over the gardens and surrounding areas.

