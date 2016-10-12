Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Clearwater Care Group

DHC Business Centre, Office 3, 226 Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough,
PE1 3PB
01733 897331
www.clearwatercare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Peterborough

Who runs this service

  • Clearwater Care (Hackney) Limited

Registered manager

Laura Railley

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
