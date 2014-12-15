Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

College of St Barnabas

Blackberry Lane, Lingfield,
RH7 6NJ
01342 870260
www.st-barnabas.org.uk

About College of St Barnabas

St Barnabas is a residential community of retired Anglican clergy set in the countryside of Lingfield, Surrey, offering sheltered flats and nursing rooms. Some rooms overlook the balconies and enjoy views across the quadrangle. Television, telephone and internet points are fitted in all rooms.

Accommodation

  • 59Residents
  • 26Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 1Shared rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Surrey

Who runs this service

  • College Of St. Barnabas(The)

Registered manager

Suzan Jack

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
