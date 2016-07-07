Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Community Integrated Care, Leeds Regional Office

Unit 6, Evans Business Centre, Burley Hill Trading Estate, Leeds,
LS4 2PU
0113 288 3292
WWW.C-I-C.CO.UK

Local authority

  • Leeds

Who runs this service

  • Community Integrated Care

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
