Domiciliary care

Community Integrated Care, Leicester Regional Office

Offices 6 & 12 Pegasus House, 17 Burleys Way, Leicester,
LE1 3BH
www.c-i-c.co.uk

Local authority

  • Leicester

Who runs this service

  • Community Integrated Care

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
