Domiciliary care

Community Pastimes Hartlepool

The Brother House, Greatham, Hartlepool,
TS25 2HS
01429 871442

Local authority

  • Hartlepool

Who runs this service

  • The Hospital of God at Greatham

Registered manager

Michael MacDermott

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
