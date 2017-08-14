Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Complete Aid Services Ltd

Manor Farm, Holmes Chapel Road, Over Peover, Knutsford,
WA16 9RF
01565 723470
www.completeaidservices.co.uk

Local authority

  • Cheshire East

Who runs this service

  • Complete Aid Services (Northern) Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Physical disabilities
