Domiciliary care

Complete Care Holdings Limited

Unit 1310, Solihull Parkway, Birmingham Business Park, Birmingham,
B37 7YB
0333 121 5301
www.completecre.co.uk

Local authority

  • Solihull

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
