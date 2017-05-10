Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Complete Professional Care Medway Ltd

226 Hempstead Road, Hempstead, Gillingham,
ME7 3QG
01634 386622

Local authority

  • Medway

Who runs this service

  • Complete Professional Care Medway Ltd

Registered manager

Anne Leadbetter

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Inadequate
