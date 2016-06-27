Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Consensus (2013) Limited '' Redan Street.

15 Redan Street, Ipswich,
IP1 3PQ
01473 226399
www.consensussupport.com

Local authority

  • Suffolk

Who runs this service

  • Consensus (2013) Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
