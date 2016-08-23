Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Nursing home

Coppice Lea

151 Bletchingley Road, Merstham, Redhill,
RH1 3QN
01737 645117
www.caringhomes.org

About Coppice Lea

Coppice Lea is in the attractive village of Merstham, set in five acres of landscaped gardens and wooded grounds. This elegant Victorian house has been converted while retaining a number of period features to provide care for up to 51 residents. Registered Nurses are on duty 24 hours a day and the home offers a full range of residential and nursing care support, including trial stays, short-stay care and convalescent care.

Accommodation

  • 45Residents
  • 47Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 2Shared rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Surrey

Who runs this service

  • Caring Homes Healthcare Group Limited

Registered manager

Govinda Mayanivas

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017