About Counselling

Crossroads Care In the Vale provides a Counselling service for carers of people with dementia. Family counselling and couple counselling when a diagnosis of dementia has just been received is also available. Sessions last one hour and usually take place in a private room at the Penarth office or in a comfortable private room in the day centre on Barry Island, although a home visit may also be possible. A Counsellor can allow the carer to express their feelings and concerns in confidence, and can explore difficulties and ways of resolving them.