Crossroads Care in the Vale West House Stanwell Road, Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan,
CF64 2YG
029 2070 0057
www.crossroads-vale.org.uk
care@crossroads-vale.org.uk

About Counselling

Crossroads Care In the Vale provides a Counselling service for carers of people with dementia. Family counselling and couple counselling when a diagnosis of dementia has just been received is also available. Sessions last one hour and usually take place in a private room at the Penarth office or in a comfortable private room in the day centre on Barry Island, although a home visit may also be possible. A Counsellor can allow the carer to express their feelings and concerns in confidence, and can explore difficulties and ways of resolving them.

Who runs this service

  • Crossroads Care in the Vale (EMI) Ltd

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Informal carers of older people with dementia or depression
  • Residents of the Vale of Glamorgan

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
