Counselling Service

62-64 Yorkshire Street, Burnley, Lancashire,
BB11 3BT
01282 450545
www.freeflowcounsellingservice.co.uk
freeflowcounselling@yahoo.co.uk

Counselling is a form of therapy which can help individuals understand and work through painful and seemingly overwhelming issues. It can help you discover new directions and positive ways of enriching your life. It offers a safe and confidential space where personal and private feelings can be explored and issues can be shared without the worry of being judged. The time is given in order to make sense of your own concerns. Counselling allows time to identify the problem and to look at alternative options. Counselling empowers individuals to make necessary changes. There are many different things you may want to talk to a counsellor about, however, they are not there to tell you what to do.

Who runs this service

  • Freeflow Counselling Service

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Men and women over 16 years old (and who have left school)

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
