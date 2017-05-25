Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Counselling Service

143 Bewley Drive, Liverpool, Merseyside,
L32 9PE
0151 549 1412
www.knowsleycarers.co.uk
enquiries@knowsleycarers.co.uk

About Counselling Service

Knowsley Carers Centre operates a free and confidential counselling service to adult carers and former carers registered with the service. Counselling can help to unravel these feelings, thoughts and difficulties. Counsellors assist by listening carefully and accepting carers' concerns. Carers are not told what to do or given advice. The aim is to help them make their own choices and then put them into practice.

Who runs this service

  • Knowsley Carers Centre

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Any adult carer
  • Residents of Knowsley only who registers with Knowsley Carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017