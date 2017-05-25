Knowsley Carers Centre operates a free and confidential counselling service to adult carers and former carers registered with the service. Counselling can help to unravel these feelings, thoughts and difficulties. Counsellors assist by listening carefully and accepting carers' concerns. Carers are not told what to do or given advice. The aim is to help them make their own choices and then put them into practice.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17